WHITING, Ind.–Weather issues at the Whiting Refinery in northern Indiana have pushed gas prices up sharply in the last 36 hours.

“Unfortunately, that severe weather caused it to go offline for several days. That refinery is the largest in the Midwest too,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

DeHaan says there is good news, though.

“That refinery is now in the process of restarting. That does take several days at such a large facility. It will lead to some improvement and decline in the wholesale price of gasoline. You have to keep in mind that refineries operate under extreme heat and pressure,” said DeHaan.

Since progress is being made, DeHaan says it’s likely best for you to wait to fill up your gas tank.

“I would wait until Thursday or Friday because I think prices will fall a few cents every day or so through Labor Day and possibly into September as well,” said DeHaan.

Triple A said Tuesday morning that the Indiana gas average was $3.28 per gallon, which is 10 cents higher than the national average.

GasBuddy: Whiting Refinery Outage Causes Increases, but Relief is Coming was originally published on wibc.com