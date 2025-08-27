Listen Live
Local

Study: Indiana Ranks Worst in U.S. for Wage Theft

Published on August 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Account, Sales. Binder data finance report business with graph analysis in office.
Source: sasirin pamai / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS—A new study reveals that Indiana has the highest number of wage theft violations in the country. The report, conducted by the Shirazi Law Firm, analyzed five years of data and found that the state had more than 6,500 violations for every 100,000 residents.

While Indiana led the nation in the number of violations, the study showed a significant gap in recovery. Indiana ranked just 26th in the amount of back wages paid to workers per capita.

The report’s author, Emanuel Shirazi, commented that the findings suggest varying levels of employer compliance and enforcement.

Common forms of wage theft include employers failing to pay on time, refusing overtime pay, and manipulating time clock records to avoid compensating workers for all hours worked.

The findings come as the state has recently addressed wage-related issues, with a new law regulating “earned wage access services” that allows employees to access their paychecks early.

Study: Indiana Ranks Worst in U.S. for Wage Theft  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close