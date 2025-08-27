Listen Live
Take Command Of Your Thinking | Dr. Willie Jolley

Transform Your Future

Published on August 27, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Take Command Of Your Thinking and Transform Your Future”

 

Today I want to share a powerful tip I got when I interviewed Joe Hart on my Willie jolly wealthy way show. Joe Hart is the president of Dale Carnegie. Dale Carnegie wrote the landmark book How to win friends and influence people. That has changed the lives of millions of people around the world. And now Joe Hart has a powerful new book called Take Command which gives you tools to take command of your thinking, your finances and your future. Joe Hart said in order to win in business and life, you must choose your thoughts.  Things will pop in your head, but you must choose the ones that will stay and the ones that will go. It’s like a bird flying above your head. You can’t keep the birds from flying above your head, but you can keep them from building a nest. Choose to focus on the positive thoughts and eliminate the negative thoughts and in the process you will choose to maximize the possibilities for your life.  Decide to take command of your thinking and you will transform your future today.  

 

