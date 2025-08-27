Indianapolis Colts General Manager: “We’re Not Trading Anthony Richardson”

Kara Durrette

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said Wednesday that he is not trading quarterback Anthony Richardson. The Colts have elected to go with Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback for this upcoming season.

“Daniel won the job. Does that mean we’re down on Anthony? No, but I don’t want to dismiss that Daniel – he’s had a good run here. Reminds me a lot of Alex Smith that we had in Kansas City, who I thought was just the ultimate professional day in and day out. The team knew exactly what they were getting. I feel that’s kind of the same thing with Daniel. So, I know the story’s always been about Anthony, but also let’s don’t lose sight of Daniel did some good things, and he’s been a really good professional. He’s been through a lot. Then going to Anthony, like I know the negativity, and it’s easy to say, ‘Okay, he’s done.’ And I don’t agree. I’ve said this numerous times; I do not agree with that. I think overcoming challenges and obstacles along the way are good for anybody, I do. I’m proud of Anthony, of where he’s at, how far he’s come. He’s come miles. I want you to think back – and it’s tough on any young quarterback in this league, but for him to keep taking the growth steps that he that he has, and to work so hard and then not get the goal for himself, all right? Now to continue to do that, that’s when we’ve got a chance to see real growth. There’s a lot of value in sitting behind a guy that’s a professional and watching and learning and growing and working on the things you need to work on without the same pressure of being the starter. There is. There’s a lot of good to that,” said Ballard at a Wednesday press conference.

Richardson, who’s 23 years old, was the 4th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Ballard said a young player like Richardson will often experience ups and downs.

“I know everybody thinks that a 20, 21, 22-year-old young man should be a grown man all right, in everything they do. But that’s not the case in any world. With anything you’re doing in life, like these are young people, and it takes some time. So, to watch him grow and to continue to mature and then to handle the adversity. Like there’s two ways you can handle this, like you can go in the dumps, or you can accept the challenge and accept the challenge to keep getting better. Be prepared. Continue to work on your fundamentals. Continue to work on the daily game planning that has to happen as a quarterback. To collaborate with the other quarterbacks in your game planning, and then being ready to go because you’re one snap away. That’s real. That is real, and that’s a natural development. I know you want me to sit here and give you an A-to-B plan. Look, it’s about daily, everyday work, and doing it without the pressure of being the starter, and saying all of that – like, we’re getting lost again. Daniel’s done a lot of good things. I mean, y’all saw the practices. He did some good things, and he’s going to be – he’s a good player and he’s an ultimate professional, and he’s a consistent player day in and day out,” said Ballard.

Ballard was also asked if they did the appropriate amount of homework on Richardson before drafting him in 2023.

“No, we knew. We knew he was raw. We knew it was going to take time. I think everybody knew. Yeah, like we knew. And I’m – we knew it was going to be a little bit of a roller coaster. Absolutely. I mean, just his history in college. And so, that’s just part of the growth. No, sometimes you’ve got to take a swing. We took a swing and look, I’m not ready to say that we missed because I don’t think we have yet. I think Anthony (Richardson Sr.) has a bright future. I believe that,” said Richardson.

The Colts start their season September 7 vs Miami.

