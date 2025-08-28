Listen Live
Local

University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment

A male student at UIndy was found dead inside an apartment at University Lofts Wednesday evening, according to a statement from the university.

Published on August 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

University of Indianapolis sign
University of Indianapolis (Source: WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Indianapolis announced on Wednesday that one of their students has died.

In a release sent out by University President Tanuja Singh, she said a student died at University Lofts Wednesday evening. The identity of the student has not been released at this time.

The University of Indianapolis Police Department was called at around 8:30 p.m. to an apartment. They said they found a “college-aged male deceased in not-natural circumstances.”

There is currently no active threat to the campus. UIPD and IMPD are now investigating.

President Singh said the university is working closely with authorities in their investigation and is supporting the family.

Related Stories

“We know this news is deeply upsetting and affects many members of our community,” said President Singh. “Counseling and support services are available if anyone needs them.”

University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close