Listen Live
Local

Indy Committee Rejects Curfew Fines for Parents

Democratic Councilor Crista Carlino said the fines were too expensive and unfair.

Published on August 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indy Rejects
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS – After a July 4 weekend shooting that killed two teens and injured others, Indianapolis councilors approved a stricter youth curfew but rejected fines for parents if kids break it.

Proposal 245 would have started with a warning letter, then hit parents with $500 for a second violation and $1,500 for a third and beyond. The Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee voted against recommending it, with four in favor and seven opposed.

Related Stories

Democratic Councilor Crista Carlino said the fines were too expensive and unfair, especially for families who cannot afford them. “Sometimes I’m here late, and if I’m not back on the west side and my daughter does some dumb stuff, I may not be able to pay fine number two and sure as hell can’t pay fine number three,” she said.

Councilor Michael-Paul Hart, who co-authored the proposal, said the fines were meant to hold parents accountable.

The new curfew moves hours earlier for 15- and 16-year-olds and will take effect under a special council ordinance.

Indy Committee Rejects Curfew Fines for Parents  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close