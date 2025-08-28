Listen Live
Local

Third Arrest Made in Town Hall Hosted by Lieutenant Governor

Third Arrest Made in Warrick County Town Hall Hosted by Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith

Published on August 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
(Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind.–A third arrest has been made in a skirmish that happened at a Town Hall in Warrick County hosted by Indiana Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith back on August 20.

On Tuesday night (August 26), Kellie Moore was charged with felony battery on a public safety official. She’s accused of striking a deputy. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office stated that the deputies used appropriate force during the incident. She was briefly booked into the Warrick County Jail and released on a $1,000 cash bond on Wednesday August 27.

Moore has a court hearing scheduled for September 15.

Related Stories

The two other people who got arrested were Amanda Bennett and Matthew Eike. Bennett is due in court on Sept. 8, while Eikie is scheduled for a hearing on Sept. 5.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies used the appropriate amount of force in trying to de-escalate the situation.

Beckwith later addressed the incident on Facebook, saying he welcomed debate but described the behavior as “uncivil conduct against each other and law enforcement.” He said the meeting became tense once he began discussing energy policies and that a few attendees were swearing from the start.

Beckwith said he plans to continue hosting town halls.

Third Arrest Made in Warrick County Town Hall Hosted by Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close