Rep. Andrew Ireland Schools Diego Morales on Transparency

While Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales keeps Hoosiers guessing about how he paid for his overseas trip, State Rep. Andrew Ireland is doing the opposite.

Published on August 28, 2025

Andrew Ireland
Source: Andrew Ireland

Andrew Ireland: “I have nothing to hide. Transparency is a helpful thing in government. I think we should see more of it, not less.”

Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales will not be transparent about how he paid for his trip. But Indiana State Rep. Andrew Ireland will!

Back in March, Morales, went on an unannounced “economic development trip” to India and missed obligations back home. He publicly shared a release about his time abroad — but only after he returned. Despite Kendall and Casey pressing Morales and his office on how the trip was funded, Morales never presented receipts proving that he did not use taxpayer dollars to pay for the trip. 

Indiana State Rep. Andrew Ireland was one of the lawmakers who recently traveled to Washington D.C. and met with Vice President J.D. Vance to discuss redistricting. But unlike Morales, Ireland chose to be transparent with Hoosiers about how he paid for his trip.

Ireland joins Kendall and Casey with receipts from his recent trip to DC to teach Diego a lesson about transparency. He also gives his thoughts on redistricting and gerrymandering.

You can listen to the full interview here:

Rep. Andrew Ireland Schools Diego Morales on Transparency  was originally published on wibc.com

