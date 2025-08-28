INDIANAPOLIS — A Lawrence man has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for charges stemming from a violent domestic situation nearly one year ago.

Jaylen White, 22, faced 25 charges including rape and domestic battery from the incident reported in September last year.

White’s 42-year sentence includes 23 years at the Indiana Department of Correction, four years of sex offender probation and two years on home detention. The rest of his sentence is suspended.

“This verdict puts away a violent predator and frees the survivor from unimaginable abuse,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a news release.

White was found guilty of the following charges:

Four counts of rape

Three counts of domestic battery

Two counts each of intimidation and criminal confinement

Three counts each of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery by means of a deadly weapon

Five counts of invasion of privacy

Two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury

One count of battery by bodily waste

On Sept. 6, 2024, a woman told IMPD officers the domestic battery incident happened earlier in the week and that she was raped the morning she reached out to police.

According to court documents, the woman was also a victim of physical abuse for multiple years.

Lawrence Man Sentenced on Rape, Battery Charges for Years of Abuse was originally published on wibc.com