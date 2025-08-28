Ambulance Theft in Richmond Leads Woman Right Back to Jail
RICHMOND, Ind. — A woman has been arrested and is facing felony charges after stealing an ambulance.
According to court documents, 43-year-old Amanda Kirkendall of Richmond approached staff members at the Wayne County Jail just after midnight on Thursday, asking for a ride to a hospital. When officers and medical personnel arrived, police say Kirkendall hopped into the ambulance and drove away.
Police pursued the vehicle until they approached a hospital. Kirkendall was then taken back to the Wayne County Jail, where she now faces charges, including:
- Resisting Law Enforcement (Level 5 Felony)
- Theft (Level 5 Felony)
“In short: she started at the jail, drove herself to the hospital, and ended right back at the jail. Not exactly the round trip she was hoping for,” the Richmond Police Department said on social media.
Kirkendall’s first hearing is set for September 3rd at 1:30 p.m.
Ambulance Theft in Richmond Leads Woman Right Back to Jail was originally published on wibc.com
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Community Connection June 9th, 2025
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center