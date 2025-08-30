Listen Live
40th Stellar Gospel Awards Broadcast Schedule

How to watch Stellar Awards in Indy

Published on August 30, 2025

The 40th Annual Stellar Gospel Awards will air in the Indiana area tomorrow August 31st at 8:00 P.M. ET on the BET Network. People can also watch Sunday September 14th on WNDY at 4:00 P.M. ET. Don’t miss all of the performances from some of your favorite Gospel artists plus see the winner’s acceptance speeches and more. This year’s event was hosted by Gospel brother and sister duo Bebe & Cece Winans. Tell all of your friends and loved ones to tune in starting tomorrow. Check your local listings for exact channels and more air dates. Go to bet.com or stellar tv for more information.

