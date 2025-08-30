40th Stellar Gospel Awards Broadcast Schedule
40th Stellar Gospel Awards Broadcast Schedule
The 40th Annual Stellar Gospel Awards will air in the Indiana area tomorrow August 31st at 8:00 P.M. ET on the BET Network. People can also watch Sunday September 14th on WNDY at 4:00 P.M. ET. Don’t miss all of the performances from some of your favorite Gospel artists plus see the winner’s acceptance speeches and more. This year’s event was hosted by Gospel brother and sister duo Bebe & Cece Winans. Tell all of your friends and loved ones to tune in starting tomorrow. Check your local listings for exact channels and more air dates. Go to bet.com or stellar tv for more information.
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Community Connection June 9th, 2025
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center