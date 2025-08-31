The Gospel Music Hall Of Fame Set To Induct 2025 Class
The Gospel Music Hall Of Fame Set To Induct 2025 Class
According to the bellereport.comThe Gospel Music Hall Of Fame
Set To Induct 2025 Class September 5-6 In St. Louis, MO
During Gospel Music Heritage Month
September is designated as Gospel Music Heritage Month. To continue to recognize and celebrate Gospel Music Heritage Month, The Gospel Music Hall of Fame (GMHOF) will hold its 2025 Induction Gala Ceremony and Expo September 5-6, 2025. This two-day event will include “An Evening Of Song” with host Jai and VaShawn Mitchell on Friday, September 5 at 7PM, featuring Jamal Roberts, Ann Nesby, and Tasha Page Lockhart. On Saturday, September 6, you are invited to the VIP/Gold Carpet Experience from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. before the Induction Gala, which begins at 4:00 p.m. at the America’s Center Convention Complex, located at 701 Convention Plaza, St. Louis, MO.
For more information and to purchase tickets for the two-day Gospel Music Hall of Fame weekend, visit www.mogospel.com.
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Community Connection June 9th, 2025
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center