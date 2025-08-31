Listen Live
The Gospel Music Hall Of Fame Set To Induct 2025 Class

Published on August 31, 2025

According to the bellereport.comThe Gospel Music Hall Of Fame

Set To Induct 2025 Class September 5-6 In St. Louis, MO

During Gospel Music Heritage Month

2022 Urban One Honors

 September is designated as Gospel Music Heritage Month.  To continue to recognize and celebrate Gospel Music Heritage Month, The Gospel Music Hall of Fame (GMHOF) will hold its 2025 Induction Gala Ceremony and Expo September 5-6, 2025.  This two-day event will include “An Evening Of Song” with host Jai and VaShawn Mitchell on Friday, September 5 at 7PM, featuring Jamal Roberts, Ann Nesby, and Tasha Page Lockhart. On Saturday, September 6, you are invited to the VIP/Gold Carpet Experience from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. before the Induction Gala, which begins at 4:00 p.m. at the America’s Center Convention Complex, located at 701 Convention Plaza, St. Louis, MO. 

For more information and to purchase tickets for the two-day Gospel Music Hall of Fame weekend, visit www.mogospel.com.

