Lottery Pool of Longtime Friends Wins Big in Columbus

Published on August 29, 2025

Hoosier Lottery
Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

INDIANAPOLIS – A group of five Columbus-area residents, who have been playing the Hoosier Lotto together for 11 years, has claimed a $9.9 million jackpot. The group, calling themselves “Milly’s Lottery Pool,” claimed their prize Thursday at the Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis.

The winning ticket for the August 16 drawing was purchased at Jack’s Place in Columbus. The group chose to take the cash option, which totaled over $4.6 million, to be split five ways.

According to a spokesperson, the group’s organizer, Milly, discovered the win when she scanned the ticket on the Hoosier Lottery app. She immediately messaged the group with the good news, sparking a wave of excited reactions.

One member, Tony, said his phone “nearly jumped off the counter” with messages, while Roxanne learned of the win moments before heading on an Alaskan cruise.

Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah M. Taylor met with the winners, saying, “We love it when a group of longtime friends and co-workers from the Columbus area have won this jackpot together.”

Each winner has general plans for their share, including purchasing new cars, houses, and putting money into savings. They all agreed the win will “take weight off their shoulders.”

As the retailer that sold the winning ticket, Jack’s Place will receive a check from the Hoosier Lottery for nearly $100,00

Lottery Pool of Longtime Friends Wins Big in Columbus  was originally published on wibc.com

