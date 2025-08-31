Listen Live
Orr Fellowship Now Accepting 2026 Applications

Published on August 31, 2025

Orr Fellowship 2026 Cohort
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Orr Fellowship is now accepting applications for its 2026 cohort, aiming to attract graduating seniors eager to make an impact in Indianapolis.

The fellowship, which has partnered with over 270 companies since its start in 2001, offers recent graduates the opportunity to work in Indianapolis for two years, fostering business leadership and innovation.

“We have over 270 different partner companies we’ve worked with since 2001 here in Indianapolis,” Catherine Mazanek, the senior director of engagement, said.

The Orr Fellowship targets graduating seniors with a GPA of 3.2 or above, who are ready to step into business leadership roles.

“Somebody who is hungry, who is excited to make change,” is what the fellowship looks for in candidates, according to Mazanek.

The application process consists of four stages, beginning with an initial application that requires submitting a resume. This is followed by network interviews with the executive team, a reception where candidates interact with current fellows and partner companies, and finally, a finalist day involving multiple interviews.

The fellowship provides a supportive community for its participants. “We provide you a community of 120 people who are here to support you, to lift you up and to help you achieve your professional dreams,” Xavier Ramirez, director of recruitment for the Orr Fellowship, said.

