Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Police arrested the driver, Carlos Keith, and found 2.5 ounces of marijuana and $762 in cash in the car.

Published on September 1, 2025

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Tipton County deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop after a car he was driving was linked to a Chicago homicide investigation.

Deputies said they heard a police broadcast around 2:10 p.m. about a suspect possibly driving a white Dodge Charger in Indiana. The car was reported on U.S. Highway 31 near Argos and Plymouth.

Later, Indiana State Police reported the vehicle had passed a traffic camera in Kokomo, heading south on Reed Road. Deputies watched for the Charger, thinking the driver might get back on U.S. 31.

They spotted the car near the State Road 28 exit, moving at a high speed. Deputies followed it and coordinated with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to safely pull it over at U.S. 31 and 236th Street.

Police arrested the driver, Carlos Keith, and found 2.5 ounces of marijuana and $762 in cash in the car. Keith was booked into the Tipton County Jail and faces preliminary charges of possession and dealing marijuana.

TCSO didn’t provide details about Keith’s connection to the Chicago homicide, and it’s not clear if he was the suspect police were looking for or if anyone else was in the car.

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide  was originally published on wibc.com

