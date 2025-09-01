Curt Cignetti Talks ODU Win, Looks Ahead to Kennesaw State

Indiana Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The 1-0 Indiana Hoosier football team is getting ready to face the 0-1 Kennesaw State Owls this Saturday in Bloomington.

In a Monday news conference, Hoosier Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti said he’s impressed with the way the Owls can move the football. The fell to Wake Forest this past Friday.

“Brand-new coach. High-tempo offense. They can go at warp speed, and they can slow it down.

Defense, guys run around good. They missed an extra point and field goal and lost 10-9. So, we’ve got to be ready to go. They beat Liberty last year when Liberty was undefeated. They were the first team to beat Liberty,” Cignetti said.

Kennesaw State is led by quarterback Dexter Williams II. He played quarterback at IU from 2020-2023 before transferring to Georgia Southern and eventually Kennesaw State. He completed 12 of 33 passes for 149 yards in their Week 1 loss to Wake Forest. He also carried the ball 14 times for 44 yards.

“So, they’re going to use the field, and the biggest adjustment will be when they do go warp speed, getting the calls in, getting lined up, that kind of thing, and keeping the quarterback contained.

And defensively I’m impressed. I mean, they’re fundamental. They’re well coached. They’re in the right place. They run around good. They tackle. They’re tough. So, guy’s done a nice job there,” said Cignetti.

As for reflecting back on the team’s 27-14 win over Old Dominion on Saturday, Cignetti said that game felt like their opening victory over FIU in 2024.

“A little bit like Groundhog Day, to be honest. Like FIU, dominate the game, not reflective in the scoreboard. Not happy with the way the offense played in the second half of FIU in the red area in this game, and the fans left at halftime. But it all felt like Groundhog Day to me. I’m never going to apologize for a win. They’re too hard to get. Same team that should have beat South Carolina last year in the opener. Really dominated the game. Not reflected in the score. I mean, we probably left 35 points out there on offense with six possessions inside the 10, primarily the goal line offense and the 5 in — dropped a touchdown pass, overthrew a touchdown pass, fumbled going in,” said Cignetti.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is at noon. Pregame coverage on the radio starts at 11 am on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Curt Cignetti Talks ODU Win, Looks Ahead to Kennesaw State was originally published on wibc.com