One Dead in Warren County Head-On Crash

Published on September 1, 2025

WARREN COUNTY, Ind. — A head-on collision on State Road 28 in Warren County Friday night left one person dead, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash occurred just after 10:00 p.m. near County Road E 50 S.

A preliminary investigation by Trooper Fulfer revealed that a 2003 Buick Park Avenue was traveling westbound when, for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line. The Buick then collided with a 2025 Ram 2500 traveling eastbound.

Related Stories

The driver of the Buick was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Warren County Coroner’s Office. Their name has not been released pending family notification.

The driver of the Ram pickup truck was transported to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction is leading the ongoing investigation. Assisting agencies included the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Attica Police Department, the Warren County Coroner’s Office, and local fire and EMS personnel.

No additional information is available at this time

