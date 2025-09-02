Listen Live
Will Power and Team Penske Part Ways After 17 Years

Published on September 2, 2025

NTT INDYCAR Series Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix
Michael L. Levitt

SPEEDWAY, Ind.–Will Power, a two-time IndyCar champion and Indianapolis 500 winner for Team Penske, will not be returning to the team for an 18th season. The announcement on Tuesday came after several months of speculation about Power’s future with the team as his contract expired.

Power, who turns 45 next season, has won two Indycar championships (2014 and 2022). He also has the all-time pole record in IndyCar. It is unclear where Power will go next.

“After much consideration, I felt like a change for me was the right move at this time,” said Power in a Tuesday news release.

Team Owner Roger Penske says he and Power both recently sat down and talked about their future together.

“Will felt that it was time for him to make a change beginning with next season. He has been an outstanding driver and teammate for our organization. His results speak for themselves, and we wish him the very best in the next phase of his career,” said Roger Penske.

Along with his two championships, Power has won 45 races in his career, one of which was the 2018 Indianapolis 500.

Will Power and Team Penske Part Ways After 17 Years  was originally published on wibc.com

