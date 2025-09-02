Newborn Found Dead in East Side Indy Park
INDIANAPOLIS – A newborn baby was found dead Monday afternoon in a wooded part of Brookside Park on the city’s east side, near Brookside Parkway South Drive and North Rural Street. The cause of death has not been determined.
The Indiana Department of Child Services and the Marion County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Robert Burns at 317-765-6096 or robert.burns@indy.gov, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.
Indiana’s Safe Haven Law allows parents to surrender newborns anonymously at certain locations without facing charges.
Newborn Found Dead in East Side Indy Park was originally published on wibc.com
