Bloomington Doctor Discusses Suicide Prevention Awareness

Bloomington Doctor Discusses the Importance of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Published on September 3, 2025

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Dr. Charles Brooks is the CEO of Bloomington Meadows in Bloomington, Indiana. He says suicide is not just about mental health struggles.

“The research shows that feelings of isolation are particularly problematic for a lot of people. These can occur around major life changes. Any life event that can make a person feel separated from their support system can bring a difficult time,” said Brooks.

Brooks says that can be anything from job loss, the death of a loved one, or financial struggles.

“That’s when we really encourage people to reach out and stay connected with people who are supportive in their life, people who they know to be a strong advocate for them and people who will be strong advocates for them,” said Brooks.

On Thursday, you’ll read and hear about the resources available to those who have contemplated suicide.

