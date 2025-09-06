According to the bellereport.com

Platinum Soul Singer MAJOR. Drops Surprise

Motivational Mixtape Of Spoken Word And Music

The HOPE DEALER Sessions

Platinum Soul Singer MAJOR. is having a banner year. Multiple awards, music nominations, and his first #1 Billboard Gospel Airplay single. He has given us music to live by and has now dropped a surprise project of spoken word and music, The HOPE DEALER Sessions.

“The HOPE DEALER Sessions” is a motivational mixtape of spoken word and music that MAJOR. created to inspire the world to WIN again! The HOPE DEALER Sessions include five powerful, life-lifting spoken word tracks. MAJOR. offers deep motivational illumination, soul-inspiring pep talks, and tranquil moments of meditation. Complementing the spoken word are companion music tracks, including “I Prayed For You” Drum MAJOR. Remix ft. David Banner, “For The Win” ft. Berklee Summer Gospel Choir, “Selah (Be Still),” and “Record Back (Playing Again).”

The executive producer for the project is Josiah Bell (Underground, Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Soho House). The HOPE DEALER Sessions is available now on AppleMusic, Spotify, YouTube, and all digital music outlets.