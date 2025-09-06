MAJOR. Drops Motivational Mixtape Of Spoken Word & Music
MAJOR. Drops Surprise Motivational Mixtape Of Spoken Word And Music
According to the bellereport.com
Platinum Soul Singer MAJOR. Drops Surprise
Motivational Mixtape Of Spoken Word And Music
The HOPE DEALER Sessions
Platinum Soul Singer MAJOR. is having a banner year. Multiple awards, music nominations, and his first #1 Billboard Gospel Airplay single. He has given us music to live by and has now dropped a surprise project of spoken word and music, The HOPE DEALER Sessions.
“The HOPE DEALER Sessions” is a motivational mixtape of spoken word and music that MAJOR. created to inspire the world to WIN again! The HOPE DEALER Sessions include five powerful, life-lifting spoken word tracks. MAJOR. offers deep motivational illumination, soul-inspiring pep talks, and tranquil moments of meditation. Complementing the spoken word are companion music tracks, including “I Prayed For You” Drum MAJOR. Remix ft. David Banner, “For The Win” ft. Berklee Summer Gospel Choir, “Selah (Be Still),” and “Record Back (Playing Again).”
The executive producer for the project is Josiah Bell (Underground, Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Soho House). The HOPE DEALER Sessions is available now on AppleMusic, Spotify, YouTube, and all digital music outlets.
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
Community Connection June 9th, 2025
-
Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Radio One General Promotional Rules