Dante Bowe Releases Soul-Stirring Live Album
According to the bellreport.com
A Powerful Call to Worship and Unity
GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Dante Bowe is back, inviting listeners to return to the heart of worship with the release of his highly anticipated new album, Welcome Home. Now available at your favorite music outlet, Welcome Home is now available and ready to inspire and uplift fans everywhere.
Recorded live at a sold-out night in Dallas, Texas, Welcome Home marks a bold and beautiful return for Bowe, merging the soul of gospel with the raw power of live worship in a way only he can.
