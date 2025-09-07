According t the bellereport.com

7x Stellar Award-Winner Vashawn Mitchell Drops New Single

“WORKING TOGETHER”

Following #1 HIT “MAKE A WAY”

World-renowned gospel artist VaShawn Mitchell is back with a powerful ballad of encouragement perfect for anyone dealing with any challenges in life. Fresh off the success of his recent chart-topping hit “Make A Way”, Mitchell is excited to announce the release of his newest single, “Working Together”.

“Working Together” is a soul-stirring track that sends a gentle reminder that “…though your heart is breaking, your life is His to save it. Hold on to His hand. He won’t let you fall…” Also included in the song is a special feature from rising singer Taelia Robinson Jackson, who helps take the song to another level. Jackson has worked with Mitchell several times in the past with features on his songs, “Turning Around”, “God My God”, “Son of God”, “Watching” and most notably “Wind of God”. “When asked about the inspiration behind the new single, Mitchell says, “It came from Romans 8:28 — the reminder that no matter what we face, God is weaving it all together for our good.”