Listen Live
Lifestyle

The Impact Of A Winner's Attitude | Dr. Willie Jolley

The Impact Of A Winner’s Attitude | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on September 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “The Impact Of A Winner’s Attitude”

 

I told you about my friend the late great Keith Harrell, who was working at a big corporation and expected to retire from there, but lost his job in a big layoff. Yet he turned his set back into an incredible, amazing comeback, he had been reading the positive books and listening to the positive tapes, and he had developed a positive attitude. Keith took that positive attitude and mixed it with a positive aptitude. He got busy on his dream and started a speaker business that focused on the impact of attitude. He went on to write a global bestselling book called Attitude is everything and went on to build a multi $1,000,000 speaking and training company today.  Years after his death, his books still impact people globally. You can grow with a positive attitude.  

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

The Impact Of A Winner’s Attitude | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 13th, 2025

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close