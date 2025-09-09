Listen Live
Local

NWS: Warming Trend Across Indiana

NWS: Warming Trend Across Indiana Means Elevated Fire Risk and Drought Conditions

Published on September 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dry weather, Increased Fire
NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Temperatures are going to increase as the week goes on across Indiana. With that, though, comes worsening drought conditions and the possibility for fires.

“Really the story is going to be dry and very warm weather. That’s going to accelerate some of those drought concerns that we’ve already seen develop,” said Mike Ryan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Ryan says it’s not uncommon to see an increase in field fires started from combines.

“We’re going to have lower humidity. We have a ground that’s getting dryer and dryer by the day. If we have a day where we have some higher winds, that could easily lead to fires getting out of control, so we want to try and avoid those things,” said Ryan.

There is no threat of rain for at least the next week throughout the state.

“If you have plants or a lawn, you’re going to want to water those things more at least until we see the pattern change. I don’t see that happening for close to the next 14 days and maybe even beyond that,” said Ryan.

NWS: Warming Trend Across Indiana Means Elevated Fire Risk and Drought Conditions  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Inspire U

Man Up and Make Your Health A Priority: Hosted by BSwift featuring Dr. Broderick J. Rhyant, Chief Physician Executive, Eskenazi Health Center Grande 

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 21st, 2025

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close