The 2026 Soar Awards Announces Annual Television Taping

The 2026 Soar Awards Announces

9th Annual Television Taping in Chicago!

American Idol Season 23 Winner Jamal Roberts and

Billboard Music Award Nominated Singer Kierra Sheard to Co-Host!

The 2026 Soar Awards will tape its 9th annual ceremony on Monday, March 2, 2026, at Greenwood Oasis in Chicago, IL. Widely recognized in the gospel music community as the celebration, “where music, media, and ministry take flight,” the Soar Awards continues to honor the most influential voices across the inspirational music industry. The evening will be hosted by American Idol Season 23 Winner Jamal Roberts and Billboard Music Award nominated gospel star, Kierra Sheard.

This year’s program will feature poignant musical tributes to gospel music legends Donnie McClurkin, Fred Hammond and Erica Campbell. They will honor Pastor Chris Harris Sr. of the Bright Star Community Outreach in Chicago for his vast community philanthropy. There will be a special tribute to Bishop Leonard Scott, who specializes in recording hymns and who is also the founder of the oldest existing black gospel label in the USA, Tyscot Records. Scott’s tribute will celebrate Tyscot Records’ 50th Anniversary—a milestone moment in gospel music history.