School to Establish The Berry Gordy Music Industry Scholarship

According to the bellereport.com

Universal Music Group and the

UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music

Establish The Berry Gordy Music Industry Scholarship to

Honor the Legacy of a Music Pioneer

Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, today announced the establishment of the Berry Gordy Music Industry Scholarship at The Herb Alpert School of Music. In partnership with The UCLA Foundation, UMG has endowed a new scholarship, which will support high-potential students studying in the school’s Music Industry Program.

The scholarship builds on the 2024 launch of The UCLA Berry Gordy Music Industry Center at the school of music, a hub dedicated to research, teaching, and community engagement and career support around the evolving global music business. Each year, a student demonstrating exceptional promise and financial need will be named a Berry Gordy Scholar and receive funding towards tuition, housing, and other educational expenses. The recipient will also play an active role in the life and mission of the Center, helping to shape the future of the music industry from within one of the country’s top public universities.