Listen Live
Education

School to Establish The Berry Gordy Music Industry Scholarship

School to Establish The Berry Gordy Music Industry Scholarship

Scholarship to be Established in the Name of Berry Gordy

Published on September 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

According to the bellereport.com

Universal Music Group and the

UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music

Establish The Berry Gordy Music Industry Scholarship to

Honor the Legacy of a Music Pioneer

New Diploma Requirements

Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, today announced the establishment of the Berry Gordy Music Industry Scholarship at The Herb Alpert School of Music. In partnership with The UCLA Foundation, UMG has endowed a new scholarship, which will support high-potential students studying in the school’s Music Industry Program.

The scholarship builds on the 2024 launch of The UCLA Berry Gordy Music Industry Center at the school of music, a hub dedicated to research, teaching, and community engagement and career support around the evolving global music business. Each year, a student demonstrating exceptional promise and financial need will be named a Berry Gordy Scholar and receive funding towards tuition, housing, and other educational expenses. The recipient will also play an active role in the life and mission of the Center, helping to shape the future of the music industry from within one of the country’s top public universities.

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Learn about the Christel House network, DORS Campuses
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

National

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close