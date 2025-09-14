Listen Live
CeCe Winans Builds Global Legacy With Tour

Published on September 14, 2025

According to the bellereport.com

CeCe Winans

 CeCe Winans continues to stand as one of the most commanding voices in music, building on a legacy defined by both critical acclaim, spiritual impact, and heartfelt service. Her latest More Than This World Tour has expanded into a global phenomenon, marking her first international tour in more than a decade and reinforcing her influence as both an artist and evangelist.

The international tour spanned 11 countries across 3 continents, drawing more than 100,000 people worldwide.

