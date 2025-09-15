Source: Alessandra Benedetti – Corbis / Getty

Clipse Makes History as the First Rap Act to Perform at the Vatican

On September 13, 2025, hip-hop history was made when Clipse — the legendary duo of brothers Pusha T and No Malice — became the first rap artists ever to perform at the Vatican.

The groundbreaking moment took place during the Grace for the World concert in St. Peter’s Square, an event co-directed by Pharrell Williams and Andrea Bocelli as part of the World Meeting on Human Fraternity.

For years, Clipse has been celebrated for their lyrical depth and ability to capture the realities of life through raw storytelling.

To see their voices lifted on such a sacred stage marked a powerful cultural shift, one that brought hip-hop into the heart of a global spiritual gathering.

Their performance of “The Birds Don’t Sing” alongside John Legend was not only sonically captivating but also symbolically rich, bridging worlds that many once believed could never connect.

The significance was not lost on the crowd or on Clipse themselves.

For No Malice, who has been outspoken about his faith and spiritual journey, the moment reflected redemption and the ability of hip-hop to be a vessel for truth and transformation.

For Pusha T, it showcased the artistry of rap in a way that transcended boundaries, proving the genre belongs on the biggest of stages.

This performance also highlighted the growing recognition of hip-hop’s global influence and its capacity to serve as both cultural commentary and spiritual testimony.

By stepping onto Vatican soil with lyrics and presence rooted in authenticity, Clipse added their chapter to history — one that proves music, no matter the genre, has the power to unify.

From Virginia Beach to the Vatican, Clipse’s journey shows how far hip-hop has come and how deeply it continues to impact the world.

