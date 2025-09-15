Listen Live
You’re Only Knocked Out If You Stay Down | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on September 15, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “You’re Only Knocked Out If You Stay Down

 

Look, everybody faces setbacks. sooner or later everybody hits walls. Has some time when they going to have disappointments and failures. But the difference between champions and critics is how they respond to those situations. Champions those setbacks as fuel for their comeback. Remember a knockdown is not a knockout unless you stay down. Light may knock you down, but you have the power to get back up, dust yourself off, and tell life you refuse to give up. Think about the light pump, the life pump. Thomas Edison failed hundreds of time before he got it right. If he had quit, we would not have light. We’d be in the dark. So don’t quit when things go wrong. Keep trying. Keep learning. Keep striving. Keep going, and keep growing. You’ll see that the comeback is greater than the setback. 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

You’re Only Knocked Out If You Stay Down | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

