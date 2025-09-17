Listen Live
Lifestyle

Dream It, Then Do It | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on September 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Dream It, Then Do It”

 

Look, dreaming is important. Vision is important. But dream don’t work unless you do.  Too many people sit around waiting for success to knock on their door. But success doesn’t come to the passive, it comes with the persistent.  A dream without action is nothing more than a wish. When you match your dream with hard work, discipline and determination, then you create a destiny. The good news is you don’t have to do everything all at once. Just take one step today and another tomorrow and another the next day. Small, consistent action beats big, inconsistent effort every time. Remember, faith without works is dead. So keep the faith and also keep working hard and work hard to make your dream into a reality because you can do it.  

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Dream It, Then Do It | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

National

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event

Learn about the Christel House network, DORS Campuses
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close