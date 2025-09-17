Listen Live
Independent Indiana Pushes for Fairer Elections

Former congressional candidate Nathan Gotsch is now leading Independent Indiana, a new group working to boost visibility for independents.

Published on September 17, 2025

There is a new group whose mission is to promote Independent candidate visibility and likeness in the state of Indiana.

Independent Indiana was formed to break down the barriers that keep independents from competing in elections, such as burdensome signature requirements and straight-ticket voting.

In 2022, Nathan Gotsch, the executive director for Independent Indiana, ran for Congress as an independent in Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District. He earned the highest percentage of votes of any independent candidate running in states with straight ticket voting. Gotsch joins Kendall and Casey to talk about Independent and how we can get Independent candidates elected in this state.

