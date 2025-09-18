Listen Live
The Emerge! Fashion Show Celebrates Emerging Designers

The Emerge! Fashion Show Celebrated Fashion Trailblazers And Emerging Designers At NYFW

We were on the scene at the Emerge! Fashion Show where we witnessed fashion trailblazers like Ty Hunter and Brandon Blackwood honored, and upcoming designers shine on the runway

Published on September 18, 2025

The Emerge! Fashion Show presented a showcase of emerging Black designers for NYFW, on Tuesday night, and HB had a front row seat to all the action. HelloBeautiful was a media sponsor of the event. Editorial Director Shamika Sanders and writer Lauren E. Williams spent the evening watching designers send their looks down the long runway at Lehman. I was impressed by the cohesiveness of their collections, the craftsmanship and the models who brought their garments to life.

Hosts Raval Davis and Nick Arrington kicked off the event with warm welcoming remarks. They introduced the sponsors for the evening (and that’s when I had my time to shine).

Ty Hunter And Brandon Blackwood Honored

FashionBombDaily founder Claire Sulmers presented beloved celebrity stylist Ty Hunter with the fashion trailblazer award. Hunter thanked Ms. Tina Knowles for giving him his big break in the fashion industry and for welcoming him into the Knowles family, to whom he is loyal. Afterwards, handbag designer Brandon Blackwood was celebrated for carving his own lane in the luxury fashion department. He thanked his mother, who was in the audience rocking one of his signature clutches.

Emerge! Fashion Show

Letwa Fashion Collection was a standout on the runway for her tailored and stylish women’s suits. Makarassi Couture and Suzette Opara brought the wow factor with head-turning gowns adorned with gems and sequins. Reality TV stare Melody Shari debuted her athleisure collection. And designs by Dear Sylf and Fort Mose 173 made powerful cultural statements.

Emerge! founder Dionne Williams ended the show thanking the attendees, honorees and production team behind the event. With 14 years in, Emerge! is doing the work to uplift upcoming designers and give our fashion trailblazers their flowers while they can smell them.

