The Quartet Music Awards® Announce The 4th Annual Celebration

Published on September 20, 2025

According to the bellereport.com

The Quartet Music Awards®

Announce The 4th Annual Celebration Honoring Gospel Quartet Excellence

On April 25 In Charlotte, NC

Harvey Watkins and the Canton Spirituals

The Quartet Music Awards® (QMA®) is proud to announce its 4th Annual Awards Show, set to take place on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina. This highly anticipated event will once again bring together gospel music lovers, artists, and industry leaders for an unforgettable weekend of celebration, recognition, and worship through the rich tradition of quartet music.

Founded to honor the legacy and future of gospel quartet, the QMA® continues to shine as the premier platform dedicated exclusively to acknowledging the artistry, dedication, and spiritual impact of quartet music and its artists.

 The 4th Annual QMAs Event Details

    •    What: 4th Annual Quartet Music Awards®

    •    When: Saturday, April 25, 2026

    •    Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

    •    Tickets & Information: Visit http://www.TheQuartetMusicAwards.com

