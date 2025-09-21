DARWIN HOBBS “HALLELUJAH TO THE KING”

According to the bellreport.com

It’s been four years since Darwin Hobbs’ last release, “Get Ready.” However, he recently recorded a new project at Atlanta’s prominent Elizabeth Baptist Church. The first radio single is up-tempo song of praise, “Hallelujah to the King” (Heart Art Music / Tyscot Records). Hobbs co-wrote the inspiring anthem with fellow Ohioans Darius Byers and Troy Culbreath of the multi-ethnic Cross Worship music ensemble that’s scored millions of streams with their cut of Hillsong United’s “So Will I (100 Billion X).” The track was orchestrated by producer on the rise, Jaden Baker, who’s played bass on recordings by Kirk Franklin and T.D. Jakes.