According to the bellreport.com

Indy’s Own Demetrius West & JP Release single Let’s Have Church

Ladies and Gentlemen (sound familiar?) “Let’s Have Church” picks up right where Great God left off as D West and Jesus Promoters take on Sunday night service with a dance and tambourine-laced shout sure to grab the hearts and minds of your listening audience. Plain and simple, its choir and its good, now grab your neighbor, rock them and shake them, say amen and lets have more CHURCH!