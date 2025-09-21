Listen Live
Music

Indy's Own Demetrius West & JP Release single Let's Have Church

Indy’s Own Demetrius West & JP Release single Let’s Have Church

Indy's Own Releases single Let's Have Church

Published on September 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

According to the bellreport.com

Indy’s Own Demetrius West & JP Release single Let’s Have Church

26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

Ladies and Gentlemen (sound familiar?)  “Let’s Have Church” picks up right where Great God left off as D West and Jesus Promoters take on Sunday night service with a dance and tambourine-laced shout sure to grab the hearts and minds of your listening audience. Plain and simple, its choir and its good, now grab your neighbor, rock them and shake them, say amen and lets have more CHURCH!

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Learn about the Christel House network, DORS Campuses
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Navigating Open Enrollment for 2024 – Presented by Eskenazi Health for 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close