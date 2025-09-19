Darien Brooks Talks Faith, Family, & His New Single “All In His Hands”

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

When gospel artist Darien Brooks says his new single All In His Hands comes from a real place, he means it. During an interview with Erica Campbell on Get Up Mornings, Brooks explained that the song was birthed out of a personal testimony.

“I was in a situation where my own hands felt too small, too insignificant to handle it,” he said. “But when I remembered to put it all in God’s hands, He delivered me. He saved my family. Because of that, they’re alive and well. That’s why I had to write this song.”

Brooks, who now lives in Georgia, has been shaping his path in gospel music since moving from Milwaukee back in 1997 to attend Morehouse College. After graduation, he decided to stay, and Atlanta has been home ever since. But while his story has always included music, he shared that there was a moment when it shifted from being just a passion to becoming his calling.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Love Praise Indy? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“As a church boy, I grew up around tradition and formality, but eventually it had to become real for me,” Brooks explained. “I had to have my own genuine relationship with Christ. Once that happened, I understood that this gift wasn’t just for me—it was for purpose. And I promised God I’d give it back to Him in a genuine way.”

When asked about his influences, Brooks named powerhouse gospel voices like Daryl Coley and James Moore. Still, he added that much of his inspiration came from the family and community around him. “I grew up in a musical family. I just soaked it all in and gleaned from the people I was surrounded by,” he said.

These days, Brooks balances music with ministry and family life. “I have a beautiful wife and five children—four boys and one girl. They’re everything to me outside of God,” he said with a smile. “I’m blessed, I’m provided for, and that’s the most important thing.”

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Brooks says he hopes his music inspires others to lean on their faith the way he has. His prayer request? That God continues to direct him. “Pray that I always do His will and not my own,” he asked.

Fans can connect with him on social media at @DarienBrooksMusic, where he regularly shares updates, encouragement, and his latest projects.

As Erica Campbell wrapped the interview, she encouraged listeners to download and support the new single. “That’s Darien Brooks with All In His Hands. It’s powerful, it’s uplifting, and it’s one you don’t want to miss.”

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Darien Brooks Talks Faith, Family, & His New Single “All In His Hands” was originally published on getuperica.com