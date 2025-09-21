Listen Live
Weekend Violence Across Indianapolis: Two Killed, Several Injured

Published on September 21, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating multiple shootings that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday evening before 6:30, officers responded to an incident at a McDonald’s on East 38th Street. That’s on the north side of Indianapolis. An employee told police a 34-year-old man had a gun and threatened to kill her. An argument followed, and then the man and officers exchanged gunfire. The man was not hit and was later taken into custody near 39th Street and Tacoma Avenue. No one was injured, but at least one vehicle not involved in the incident was struck by a bullet.

Later that night after 11:30, police were called to the Cross Creek Shopping Center on Georgetown Road. That’s on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds, and they were taken to hospitals. A person of interest was detained in connection with the shooting.

Another shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Sunday left two people dead and five others injured. Police arrived at a parking lot on Shore Terrace after 2 a.m. and found seven people with gunshot wounds. Two men died at the scene. Three victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition, while two others went to a hospital and a fire department for assistance.

If you have any information about these shootings, IMPD urges you to give them a call.

