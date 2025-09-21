Johnnie Izquierdo

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Colts are off to their best start in 16 years with a record of 3-0. Their latest victory was Sunday afternoon over the Tennessee Titans 41-20 at Nissan Stadium.

They started off the game with a 32-yard interception by Kenny Moore that he returned for a touchdown on a pass from Titans quarterback Cam Ward that was intended for Tony Pollard. Moore later had to leave the game with an injury.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 102 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns. Their starting quarterback Daniel Jones completed 18 of 25 passes for 228 yards and a passing touchdown. He has three passing and three rushing touchdowns on the season.

The Titans committed eight penalties for 68 yards. They dropped to 0-3 with the loss.

The Colts face the 2-1 Los Angeles Rams next Sunday at 4:05 pm.

Colts Thrash Titans 41-20, Move to 3-0 was originally published on wibc.com