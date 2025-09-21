Listen Live
Fever Hammer Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 89-73

Published on September 21, 2025

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Game One
LAS VEGAS, NV.–The Indiana Fever walloped the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of their WNBA Semifinal playoff series Sunday 89-73 Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Fever led by as many as 16 and outscored the Aces in the paint 50-38.

Ever since the Fever lost several players with season-ending injuries, they have relied on Kelsey Mitchell to lead the way in scoring. She did that again on Sunday by scoring 34 points and three assists. She made 12 of her 23 shots.

Also for Indiana, Odyssey Sims scored 17 points while also obtaining three steals and three assists. Natasha Howard finished with a double double (12 points and 11 rebounds).

Jackie Young had 19 points and seven rebounds to lead the Aces.

Game 2 is in Las Vegas on Tuesday night at 9:30 pm. You can hear the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

