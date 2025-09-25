The 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards: A Celebration of Gospel and Christian Music

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

It’s that time of year again, family. The Gospel Music Association has just announced the nominees for the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards, and the lineup is stacked. Leading the pack is Brandon Lake with nine nominations, reminding everybody that his music continues to resonate across the gospel and Christian community.

The ceremony will take place on October 7, 2025, at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, with the broadcast dropping exclusively on TBN and the TBN+ App on October 10, 2025. That means even if you can’t make the trip to Nashville, you can still pull up to your living room and catch every performance, every shoutout, and every moment of worship.

What’s especially exciting this year is the wave of first time nominees, signaling the future of where gospel and Christian music is heading. Names like Abbie Gamboa, Chelsea Plank, and JWLKRS Worship are stepping onto the Dove stage for the very first time. It’s proof that while we honor the legends who’ve paved the way, there’s a fresh generation rising up to carry the message forward.

The theme this year, “Creation Sings,” feels right on time. It’s a celebration of the way artists, through their gifts, add their voices to the eternal song of creation. Whether it’s a powerful praise anthem, an intimate worship ballad, or a choir that shakes the room, gospel music has always been about more than just notes it’s about healing, hope, and lifting spirits.

For us, the Dove Awards aren’t just another awards show. They’re a reflection of how far gospel music continues to travel, from our churches and communities to the global stage. October 10th, get ready to tune in because gospel is still alive, still evolving, and still ours.