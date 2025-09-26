Indiana Food Bank Slams Trump Over Hunger Report Cut

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

For families across Indiana, the fight against hunger is real. But now, organizations like Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana are facing a new challenge the USDA’s decision to stop collecting data on food insecurity. This data has been the backbone for how resources get allocated and how programs are measured. Without it, groups on the front lines say it’s like fighting blind.

Gleaners CEO Fred Glass didn’t mince words. He said he’s in disbelief over the decision, because it will directly affect how they provide for Hoosiers who depend on them. Cate Howe, Executive Director of the Indiana Hunger Network, added that losing this data will make it harder not just here in Indiana, but across the country, to truly understand and respond to the hunger crisis.

The USDA has defended the move, calling the reports “redundant and politicized.” But for organizations that serve families every single day, those reports aren’t politics they’re survival tools. Accurate data tells the truth about who’s hungry, where the need is growing, and what it will take to close the gap.

Here’s why it matters for us: food insecurity doesn’t just mean empty refrigerators. It means kids struggling in school because they’re hungry. It means parents working two jobs and still choosing between bills and groceries. And in our communities, where disparities already hit harder, taking away this data makes an already tough situation even tougher.

That’s why hunger relief organizations are urging Congress to step in and reverse this decision. Because if we’re serious about fighting hunger, we need real numbers, real accountability, and real solutions.