St. John’s Missionary Baptist Marks a New Chapter in Leadership

Source: Bob Sacha / Getty

For more than three decades, Rev. Dr. Philip L. Shobe has faithfully led St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, and now the congregation is celebrating his well-earned retirement after 33 years of service. As the church’s seventh pastor, Dr. Shobe left a legacy that will be remembered for generations. Under his leadership, the church grew spiritually and physically, with the construction of a new facility, the expansion into online ministry, and a consistent focus on stewardship and discipleship. His commitment has shaped not just the church family, but the wider community.

As one chapter closes, another begins. St. John’s is preparing to welcome Rev. R.E. Robinson as its new pastor. With nearly 30 years of ministry experience, Robinson brings wisdom, energy, and a heart for service. He will officially be installed in October, with a series of pre-installation events leading up to the main installation service on Sunday, October 26.

Moments like these are more than church announcements they’re community milestones. They remind us of the importance of leadership rooted in faith and vision. Honoring Dr. Shobe means celebrating a leader who poured into his people for decades. Embracing Rev. Robinson means looking forward to fresh direction, new energy, and continued growth for the church and community.

The entire community is invited to join in both honoring Dr. Shobe’s remarkable service and welcoming Rev. Robinson into this new role. It’s a time for gratitude, reflection, and excitement about what God will do next through the ministry of St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church.

