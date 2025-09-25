Listen Live
Local

St. John’s Missionary Baptist Marks a New Chapter in Leadership

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St. John’s Missionary Baptist Marks a New Chapter in Leadership

Choir Members Singing in Church Service
Source: Bob Sacha / Getty

For more than three decades, Rev. Dr. Philip L. Shobe has faithfully led St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, and now the congregation is celebrating his well-earned retirement after 33 years of service. As the church’s seventh pastor, Dr. Shobe left a legacy that will be remembered for generations. Under his leadership, the church grew spiritually and physically, with the construction of a new facility, the expansion into online ministry, and a consistent focus on stewardship and discipleship. His commitment has shaped not just the church family, but the wider community.

As one chapter closes, another begins. St. John’s is preparing to welcome Rev. R.E. Robinson as its new pastor. With nearly 30 years of ministry experience, Robinson brings wisdom, energy, and a heart for service. He will officially be installed in October, with a series of pre-installation events leading up to the main installation service on Sunday, October 26.

Moments like these are more than church announcements they’re community milestones. They remind us of the importance of leadership rooted in faith and vision. Honoring Dr. Shobe means celebrating a leader who poured into his people for decades. Embracing Rev. Robinson means looking forward to fresh direction, new energy, and continued growth for the church and community.

The entire community is invited to join in both honoring Dr. Shobe’s remarkable service and welcoming Rev. Robinson into this new role. It’s a time for gratitude, reflection, and excitement about what God will do next through the ministry of St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church.

More from Praise Indy
Trending
A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Learn about the Christel House network, DORS Campuses
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 21st, 2025

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close