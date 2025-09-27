According to the bellereport.com

DEBUTING BRAND NEW MUSIC FROM

BRIAN COURTNEY WILSON

COMMON HYMNAL

…and Introducing Jonni Mae & Alina Oliver



“GOD WILL PREVAIL”

Common Hymnal is an online platform that has been set up as an outlet for creatives on the margins of the Christian faith. One of the consequences of the dramatic shifts in culture in recent years has been the displacement of a generation of gifted songwriters, artists and thought leaders who are writing songs, telling stories and coming up with ideas that are uncomfortable for the religious industrial complex. In making a home for these, Common Hymnal has been able to curate a catalog that centers life, justice and spirituality. As such, Common Hymnal has recorded and released a fresh collection of songs each year since its inception. All the while, the clamor for this music to be brought into live spaces has been on the increase. The ecosystem is full of gifted performers, and different combos of artists are traveling out to do events on a regular basis. Because of the intentionality of the lyrics, the project has gained significant traction in the justice movement. The aspiration is to become more and more a part of the zeitgeist of the culture at large.