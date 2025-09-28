Listen Live
Music

Jekalyn Carr Announces New Album JEKALYN X THE LEGENDS

Jekalyn Carr Announces New Album JEKALYN X THE LEGENDS

JEKALYN X THE LEGENDS New Album Available Friday, November 7TH

Published on September 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

According to the bellereport.com

Jekalyn Carr Announces New Album

JEKALYN X THE LEGENDS

New Album Available Friday, November 7TH

“DON’T FAINT” REMIX FEATURING JOHN P. KEE COMING SOON

Jekalyn Carr artwork for "Don't Faint"

 WayNorth Music’s GRAMMY® Award winning, Stellar and GMA DOVE Award-winning artist, Jekalyn Carr, announces the release date of her forthcoming album, JEKALYN X LEGENDS. The project marks a powerful celebration of faith, legacy, and the unifying force of gospel music. JEKALYN X LEGENDS will be available everywhere music is sold and streamed on Friday, November 7, 2025.

With JEKALYN X LEGENDS, Carr continues to solidify her standing as one of the most dynamic voices in gospel, curating a collection that bridges generations by featuring collaborations with some of the genre’s most celebrated trailblazers. Known for her commanding vocals, prophetic anointing, and ability to inspire hope through music, Carr delivers an album that promises to uplift hearts, stir souls, and create timeless worship moments.

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Learn about the Christel House network, DORS Campuses
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close