Jekalyn Carr Announces New Album JEKALYN X THE LEGENDS
Jekalyn Carr Announces New Album JEKALYN X THE LEGENDS
According to the bellereport.com
Jekalyn Carr Announces New Album
JEKALYN X THE LEGENDS
New Album Available Friday, November 7TH
“DON’T FAINT” REMIX FEATURING JOHN P. KEE COMING SOON
WayNorth Music’s GRAMMY® Award winning, Stellar and GMA DOVE Award-winning artist, Jekalyn Carr, announces the release date of her forthcoming album, JEKALYN X LEGENDS. The project marks a powerful celebration of faith, legacy, and the unifying force of gospel music. JEKALYN X LEGENDS will be available everywhere music is sold and streamed on Friday, November 7, 2025.
With JEKALYN X LEGENDS, Carr continues to solidify her standing as one of the most dynamic voices in gospel, curating a collection that bridges generations by featuring collaborations with some of the genre’s most celebrated trailblazers. Known for her commanding vocals, prophetic anointing, and ability to inspire hope through music, Carr delivers an album that promises to uplift hearts, stir souls, and create timeless worship moments.
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS