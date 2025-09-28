According to the bellereport.com

Cupid Releases High Steppin’

A Joyful Gospel Line Dance Anthem

Featuring Mr. Talkbox

Platinum-selling recording artist and cultural trailblazer Cupid, widely known as the “Line Dance King of the World,” has once again elevated the genre with the release of his brand-new single, High Steppin’. The upbeat gospel line dance track, featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Mr. Talkbox, was officially released on August 15, 2025, and is already lifting spirits on the dance floor nationwide.

Blending his signature “Linedance Music” sound with uplifting gospel energy, High Steppin’ invites listeners to celebrate faith, joy, and community through movement. The single showcases Mr. Talkbox’s electrifying vocal flair, paired with Cupid’s undeniable gift for creating music that brings people together.