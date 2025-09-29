Listen Live
There's a Blessing In It | Faith Walk

Published on September 29, 2025

Faith Walk GUMEC
Source: Reach Media Inc. / R1 Digital / R1 Digital / Reach Media
 

In today’s “Faith Walk” on Get Up! Mornings, Erica Campbell shared a powerful message through the trials and triumphs that shape our faith. Reflecting on her recent experiences at two church services, she weaves together the story of Joseph from the Bible with her own personal testimony, delivering a message of hope, resilience, and divine purpose.

 

Erica recounts the story of Joseph, who endured betrayal, slavery, and hardship, only to rise to a position of great influence and purpose. She draws a parallel to her own life, sharing moments of rejection, loss, and being told she wasn’t good enough—experiences that ultimately strengthened her faith and prepared her for the blessings she enjoys today. Her message is clear: the pain we endure is not without purpose. It’s in the pit, the storm, and the struggle that God shapes us for the next level of our journey.

The segment also emphasizes the power of community and shared faith. Erica encourages her audience to lean on one another, to pray fervently, and to praise God even in the midst of trials. Her uncle’s wisdom—praising God when the enemy attacks—becomes a rallying cry for resilience and hope.

Erica’s message is clear: no matter the struggle, God’s blessings are on the horizon. This is faith in action, a celebration of divine purpose, and a testament to the unshakable strength of a community united in belief.

