There’s a Blessing In It | Faith Walk

In today’s “Faith Walk” on Get Up! Mornings, Erica Campbell shared a powerful message through the trials and triumphs that shape our faith. Reflecting on her recent experiences at two church services, she weaves together the story of Joseph from the Bible with her own personal testimony, delivering a message of hope, resilience, and divine purpose.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!