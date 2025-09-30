Listen Live
Indy Shooting Leads to Chase, Four Arrests, and One Injury

Published on September 30, 2025

East South Street Shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 2:30 Saturday morning, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department heard gunshots near East South Street in downtown Indianapolis.

They found two cars hit by bullets, and a short time later, a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound that police think came from the scene.

Right away, officers got two men who were spotted trying to hide their guns. 30-year-old Joshua Vaughn was arrested on a warrant, and 23-year-old Ron Paul was arrested for illegally carrying a gun they found.

A car linked to the shooting pulled into the parking lot, near the scene. When officers tried to stop it, the driver took off, nearly hitting them and leading police on a high-speed chase. After the chase ended near Shelby Street, three people ran.

Police caught 26-year-old Dajaymeon Cantrell, a passenger, right away. They found another suspect, 25-year-old James Gary Jr., after one of the runners dropped his unlocked cell phone, which had directions to a home. A search of the vehicle turned up a gun that matched the shell casings at the scene, plus evidence of drug dealing.

Cantrell and Gary face resisting law enforcement and dealing marijuana.

