Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 2:30 Saturday morning, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department heard gunshots near East South Street in downtown Indianapolis.

They found two cars hit by bullets, and a short time later, a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound that police think came from the scene.

Right away, officers got two men who were spotted trying to hide their guns. 30-year-old Joshua Vaughn was arrested on a warrant, and 23-year-old Ron Paul was arrested for illegally carrying a gun they found.

A car linked to the shooting pulled into the parking lot, near the scene. When officers tried to stop it, the driver took off, nearly hitting them and leading police on a high-speed chase. After the chase ended near Shelby Street, three people ran.

Police caught 26-year-old Dajaymeon Cantrell, a passenger, right away. They found another suspect, 25-year-old James Gary Jr., after one of the runners dropped his unlocked cell phone, which had directions to a home. A search of the vehicle turned up a gun that matched the shell casings at the scene, plus evidence of drug dealing.

Cantrell and Gary face resisting law enforcement and dealing marijuana.

Indy Shooting Leads to Chase, Four Arrests, and One Injury was originally published on wibc.com