THE 2026 SOAR AWARDS ANNOUNCES NOMINATIONS

2026 SOAR AWARDS ANNOUNCES NOMINATIONS FOR 9TH ANNUAL TELEVISION TAPING IN CHICAGO!

Published on October 4, 2025

THE 2026 SOAR AWARDS

ANNOUNCES NOMINATIONS

FOR 9TH ANNUAL TELEVISION TAPING IN CHICAGO!

CeCe Winans, Madison Ryann Ward, Pastor Mike Jr. &

Quartet Queen Lisa Knowles-Smith Among Multi-Category Nominations

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

he 2026 SOAR Awards has announced the nominees for its 9th annual television taping which takes place on Monday, March 2, 2026, at Greenwood Oasis in Chicago, IL.

“This year we move beyond simply honoring legends to recognizing current gospel artists, influencers and podcast creators as well,” says SOAR Awards founder, Justin Francis. This year’s program will introduce nine competitive categories. The legendary CeCe Winans and quartet queen Lisa Knowles-Smith each earned three nominations. Social media phenom Madison Ryann Ward (currently on the airwaves with “Made New” duet with Jason Nelson) and Pastor Mike Jr. both earned two nominations. They will be honored alongside renowned vocalists Donnie McClurkin, Fred Hammond and Erica Campbell. They will also pay tribute to Pastor Chris Harris Sr. of the Bright Star Community Outreach in Chicago for his vast community philanthropy. There will be a special tribute to Bishop Leonard Scott, who specializes in recording hymns and who is also the founder of the oldest existing black gospel label in the USA, Tyscot Records. Scott’s tribute will celebrate Tyscot Records’ 50th Anniversary—a milestone moment in gospel music history.  

