James Fortune Returns With A New EP IN THE ROOM: PRELUXE

James Fortune Returns With A New EP IN THE ROOM: PRELUXE

After A 3-Year Hiatus of Releasing New Music, James Fortune Returns With A New EP

Published on October 5, 2025

According to the bellereport.com





GRAMMY® Nominated, Stellar and Dove Award-winning Artist,

James Fortune Drops New Single and Lyric Video “In The Room” 

James Fortune

  After a 3-year hiatus from releasing new music, singer, songwriter, producer, and creative visionary, James Fortune is back with a powerful new offering – IN THE ROOM: Preluxe.  His high-energy EP features the first five favorite moments of break-out praise and unrestrained worship experiences, pulled from Fortune’s 20th Anniversary live recording in 2024. His live recording of an epic twenty-five-song set celebrated and recounted his incredible rise in Gospel music since the release of his debut album, YOU SURVIVED, in 2004.

Fortune’s new EP starts with feel-good vibes of favor and freedom! The upbeat title track and lead single, “In the Room,” is a declaration of God’s presence and power, serving as a reminder that when God is present, everything changes.

IN THE ROOM:Preluxe features giant guest appearances by Todd Galberth on the worship atmosphere catalyzer “Completely Yes,” and record-breaking 9X Stellar Award-winning artist Pastor Mike, Jr steps to the mic on a powerful live version of Fortune’s hit song “Never Let Me Down.”  IN THE ROOM: Preluxeis available now on all digital music outlets released via FIYAWORLD and Blacksmoke Music Worldwide.  This is the first taste of Fortune’s forthcoming 25-track live anthology album coming in 2026. 

